SZA’s “Kill Bill” Ties “Old Town Road” After 20 Weeks At No. 1 On Billboard Chart

Since SZA’s SOS debuted at No. 1, her singles have continued to see success. Per Billboard, her smash-hit “Kill Bill” has stood atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for 20 weeks and has tied with Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Both tracks have had the longest run at No. 1 in the list’s history.

Both songs have surpassed Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” “One Dance” by Drake, Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” and Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You,” which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 before SZA reigned. In addition, SOS has broken records previously held by the likes of Whitney Houston, Usher, Mariah Carey, Adele, Aretha Franklin, and Janet Jackson.

Per the outlet, “Kill Bill” is close to surpassing it’s parent album, which has spent 19 weeks atop the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart — historically beating out any other album by a woman. At this rate, “Kill Bill” could surely change its status to 21 weeks at No. 1. soon.

SZA at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Earlier this year, SZA received the 2023 Billboard Woman Of The Year award and expressed her gratitude for the honor. “I used to feel like I didn’t belong because I don’t always feel like that but I realized that the key is to stay open and available for whatever the universe or God wants to do with your life,” she said. “And it’s like even when you don’t know who you are or you may not see — I don’t know why I’m 10 weeks [at the time] on Billboard. I’m grateful!”

SOS has been a game changer for R&B, since its release back in December 2022. The album went double platinum and “Kill Bill” went triple platinum back in April. The New Jersey native is currently embarking the European leg of her highly-acclaimed tour before circling back to the States in September.

Revisit the music video for “Kill Bill” below.