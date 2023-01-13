SZA Releases “Kill Bill” Bundle Featuring Sped Up Version For TikTok

SZA has issued a four-track bundle for her chart-topping single, “Kill Bill.” The release follows the arrival of the action-packed music video, inspired by the classic film franchise of the same name.

Currently, “Kill Bill” has peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, in addition to topping both international charts with Apple Music and Spotify and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, the single became the No. 1 most-added song on both the Top 40 and Rhythm radio charts.

Overall, SOS is still sitting in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart and has remained there for four consecutive weeks. SZA became the first female artist to garner such a feat since Adele’s 30 and her sophomore accomplish made history as the first R&B album—per Billboard charting standards—to do so in 30 years since Janet Jackson’s Janet in 1993.

Courtesy of RCA

The “Kill Bill” bundle consists of the original record plus sped up instrumental, and vocals versions. The sped up trend is quite popular on TikTok with several acts including releasing altered variations of their hit records on streaming platforms for peak monetization and charting purposes.

Earlier this month, SZA made two new digital versions of SOS available for purchase which included bonus tracks, “PSA” and a solo version of “Open Arms.”

The Christian Breslauer-directed visual includes a cameo from Kill Bill franchise star, Vivica A. Fox. After evading an assassination attempt, SZA seeks revenge on her now-ex with a machete. The video also features an anime scene before ending on a more erotic nature as the 33-year-old is seen suspended mid-air in bondage ropes, nude.

Stream the “Kill Bill” bundle and catch SZA on tour starting in February.