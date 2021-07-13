SZA Launches NFT To Celebrate The Four-Year Anniversary Of ‘CTRL’

As hip-hop and R&B artists continue to make waves in the world of cryptocurrency, SZA has decided to get in on the fun, as the Grammy Award winner launches her own NFT, the Amex UNSTAGED X SZA: The Collection. The collection, which commemorates the four-year anniversary of the release of her debut album, CTRL, comes on the heels of her recent Amex UNSTAGED performance, which drew rave reviews and saw her performing the album in its entirety. The Amex UNSTAGED X SZA: The Collection is now available for purchase for all Amex card members.

Comprised of exclusive photos, behind-the-scenes footage, and other key moments from her UNSTAGED performance, the collection will be sold by Fanaply, a trusted NFT development team that specializes in “eco-friendly NFTs from the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment.” The Amex UNSTAGED X SZA: The Collection follows a previous drop this past Friday (July 9) exclusively for attendees of her Amex UNSTAGED performance. That release sold out immediately upon its availability for purchase.

As the NFT market expands in reach and popularity, there will be more artists looking to entrench themselves in the crypto world, and as one of the early adopters of NFT’s in R&B, the release of SZA’s new UNSTAGED Collection is a pivotal moment for all parties involved.