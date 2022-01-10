SZA Loosely Compares Her Vocal Styling To Little Richard

The comparison train was busy over the weekend from The Weeknd and Michael Jackson to Jaheim and Usher. SZA was next up to the virtual mic with a question for her fans and pulled the late Little Richard into the mix.

According to some fans, the CTRL artist sings “in cursive and italics” prompting the First Lady of Top Dawg Entertainment to tweet, “I jus wanna know why lil Richard said ‘wapbabaloobop balapbam boom tootie fruity on rootie’ and nobody complained but I gotta ‘ANNUNCIATE.'”

While other fans including freelance journalist, Daric Cottingham, feel her vocal style is just fine—no need for scatting. Cottingham reiterated a tweet from Dec. 5 where he stated, “I be understanding every word SZA be saying, don’t ask me how it just be clear af to me.” In light of her recent thoughts, he responded, “The girls that get it, get it.”

One Twitter user praised the 32-year-old, writing, “I love how you sing cuz it sounds beautiful and it’s like finding a treasure when you take the time to read the lyrics. Not many mainstream artists put effort into writing meaningful lyrics, they just want a bop. But you’re giving us double the art.” Then, there are fans who don’t care about any of this and just want her to drop the album.

Not to mention, the “Supermodel” songbird seemed to throw some subtle shade being sure to use the word “annunciate” and not “enunciate.”

Clearly, SZA won’t be switching up her vocal style anytime soon, so with that being said, watch the lyric video for SZA’s recent chart-topping hit, “I Hate U” below.