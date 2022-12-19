SZA Teases Additional Lizzo Collabs And More Rock For ‘S.O.S. Deluxe’

SZA is ready to make a shift, specifically into the world of rock.

Her sophomore album, S.O.S., boasts more than just alternative R&B, as her inner punk-rock aficionado is front and center. Thankfully for the Grammy-winner, there’s more to come. She revealed to Rolling Stone that she recorded “five or six” rock songs that may appear on S.O.S. Deluxe.

“I made a whole bunch of rock songs. They were all terrible in terms of, like, saying bad things about what I’ve done to people, but it sounded cool, and I think that’s what all those songs are really about. Just being super honest and letting that out. But yeah, I love making those type of songs….For sure on this album. I made a whole bunch of versions of me,” SZA explained.

On creating S.O.S., the 33-year-old shared that she felt no obligation to maintain any specific sound.

“I feel like I’m the storyline,” she added. “And then I look at everything when it’s done and then, and I’m like, ‘OK, this is who I’ve been for the last five years. And I don’t know if it makes any sense or if it goes together, but this is what’s hot.’”

Additionally, as we wait for the arrival of Lizzo’s “Special (Remix),” the CTRL songbird hinted at more duets in the vault as her team detailed how the Emmy winner wound up on her LP.

Songwriter-producer Carter Lang reflected on the unofficial “F2F” duet. “They were putting some energy into it. That was the thing that I feel sparked SZA really taking it into her own world and figuring out how it can be part of her story in an authentic way and not like, ‘Hey, I just did a rock joint.’”

Producer/engineer/songwriter Rob Bisel added, “I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but there’s some stuff floating around for sure.”

Of their shared history, SZA added, “We just have so much fun together and I feel like she gets me. She’s another person who has hella [wide] music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything. She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care, like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bulls**t.’”

Listen to the full interview below.