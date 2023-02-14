Lizzo, Kelela, Mariah Carey And More Bring The Fresh And The Classic To New R&B Releases

The ever-evolving genre of R&B is basking in fluidity. Lizzo and SZA have joined forces to release the long-awaited “Special (Remix)” while Kelela has released her first full-length album in five years. Mariah Carey has secured another bag with the help of a viral TikTok challenge, and ahead of Jordin Sparks’ return to her sports roots as the in-stadium host of the Super Bowl LVII, she dropped a banger aptly titled “STADIUMS.”

John Legend has unveiled a new piano-laced version of his LEGEND album, while Masego shares another single from his forthcoming album. “‘Two Sides’ makes the next person that is involved with me aware of, I guess, the demons that I’m trying to fight,” the 29-year-old crooner said in a statement about his new record “Two Sides.” “It’s just like, ‘I could be a bad guy and I could get what I want with my slick words and my seductive beguiling ways.’”

Despite that toxic energy polluting the air, you may opt to indulge in Chiiild’s compelling “Antidote,” Col3trane’s bravely empowering “Simp,” Daniel Caesar’s vulnerable “Let Me Go,” Lucky Daye’s cautionary tale “Careful,” or our other top picks for this week’s new R&B selections.

Lizzo feat. SZA – “Special (Remix)”

It is about damn time that Lizzo and SZA release their highly-anticipated “Special (Remix).” The record first debuted during the final night of Lizzo’s Special tour and has finally premiered on streaming platforms. On their sisterhood, the Record of the Year recipient said to “Kill Bill” songstress Instagram Live: “I accept you for who you are and not only do I accept you, I love you. I respect the way you move.” As for SZA, she expressed, “It wasn’t like you gave me permission verbally. You just created this safe space.”

The SOS record-breaker opens the remix, abashedly singing of wearing her heart on her sleeve and brushing off criticism as Lizzo jumps in with the pre-chorus, “I’m used to feelin’ alone/So I thought that I’d let you know/In case nobody told you today/You’re special…” Clearly, this duet is a safe space for us all.

Ryan Destiny – “Lie Like That”

Ryan Destiny has been somewhat flying under the radar since her Star days. However, it’s clear she’s making up for lost time. Following the 2022 release of her inquisitive “How Many” comes “Lie Like That.” A balance of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, Destiny is tapping into a different side of herself while keeping her infectious vocals in tact.

She explained in a statement: “’Lie Like That’ lives in the headspace of my alter ego. Sometimes you’re not wanting something too serious. I’ve always been vocal about when I feel that way vs not. This song is speaking to that more blunt side of myself.” Though one label isn’t enough to encompass her, this experimental run is satisfying and full of promise.

Mariah Carey – It’s A Wrap (EP)

Carey’s deep-cut featuring Mary J. Blige from her 2009 LP Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel has witnessed a revival. It’s TikTok’s latest craze and now, by popular demand, “It’s A Wrap” has been reissued as a EP that includes a solo version of the track, the original duet, the sped-up version popularized by TikTok, and an edited rendition.

In late January, a slew of the New York songbird‘s diehard fans recreated the dance sequence and Carey wound up reposting her favorite ones. “Battery about to die.. just watched hundreds of videos of IT’S A WRAP ON TIKTOK!!! I can’t even know what to say!!!,” she tweeted.

Kelela – Raven

Kelela is back with a deep dive into “vulnerability and radical surrender.” Those elements powering love, romance, and more are things the singer-songwriter knows well and expresses with ease.

The process behind RAVEN was described as “deeply intentional, both sonically and in terms of the meaning being produced,” with Kelela “[oscillating] between the improvisational aspect of jazz, the pulsing tempo of dance/electronic music and the openness of traditional R&B, creating a continuous mix that flows through the different terrains of dance music.” As far as standout tracks go, it’s hard to decide between the magnetic “Contact,” the harmonious “Holier,” the sultry “Closure,” and the freeing “Washed Away,” but we recommend you get lost in this album when you need an escape.

Maeta – “S(EX)”

Maeta’s debut single from her forthcoming EP—written by Kehlani and sampling Floetry’s “Say Yes”— has all the makings of a standout release. It’s a toxic anthem about enveloping one’s self in the arms and bedsheets of an ex you have no business being with. When explaining the single, Maeta stated the obvious, “There’s always that one ex… that can always get it.” If that’s the energy you’re tapping into during this season of love and lust, allow this to serve as your official anthem.

PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol – “Good Morning”

For all those soulful hearts that need a reverent love song, look no further than PJ Morton and Susan Carol’s “Good Morning.” The single was tucked away for over five years and is seeing the light of day at the perfect time. Funny enough, part of the track can be heard in “The Better Benediction” on his Watch The Sun album.

As gravitating as the album’s closer is, this brilliant origin is one we never knew we needed. Easy as Sunday morning, the track basks in the beautiful simplicity of rolling over to greet your lover after a new sunrise.

Eric Bellinger – 1(800)HIT-EAZY: Line 2

Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka’s joint LP is a vibe. The crooner’s seductive vocals paired with booming production makes every song eligible for replay.

Speaking about the project, Bellinger explained in a statement, “For the first time in a long time, I stepped outside of talking about my personal relationship & emotions to speak on behalf of the fellas! If you listen to the project from start to finish, you hear a 14-track story filled with love, vulnerability, and betrayal, but this time from the male’s perspective. We hear a lot about men living double lives, but we’ve never heard the story when the roles are reversed. I took it upon myself to tell the story of the side dude.”

The highly-anticipated album follows Bellinger’s critically acclaimed New Light and boasts features from Blxst, Muni Long, Cordae, Fabolous, Tink, Blxst, and Kalan.FrFr.

Babyface – “As a matter of fact”

Though some feel his last album, Girls Night Out deviated from his traditional roots, the crooner has returned with new solo music for his day ones. “As a matter of fact” is as direct as it implies, with Face singing of newfound love. “I just met my heart, for the first time/I just met the craziest girl, in the whole wide world/And I just felt a sunrise, in the moonlight/And it shines on my heart,” he coos.

Fans speculate that the loving tune is about his girlfriend, Rika Tischendorf, but nonetheless we anticipate the new offering is a taste of what’s to come on his Songstress tour with Anita Baker this year.

Butterfly Black – “Lifetime”

Channeling the best of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell and Ashford & Simpson, duo Ben Williams and Syndee Winters are aiming to be a legendary twosome. Their latest release, “Lifetime,” tackles love in all of its glory and varying forms, as well as healing with the help of therapy. “During the pandemic, I wanted to create music that reunited people,” Winters revealed in a statement. “To get them to dance, love, and take care of one another again. I want our music to help with that. ‘Lifetime’ is a love anthem for today’s time.”

Williams added, “This song represents love in its truest sense. Not just romanticism, but love of one’s self and accountability. I believe this would be the type of music that Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell would make in 2023.”