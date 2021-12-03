New Music Friday: SZA, Mary J. Blige, Juice WRLD, EST Gee And More

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should close out your work week with.

SZA – “I Hate U”

Following the quiet release of this infectious tune back in August on Soundcloud, and a subsequent viral stint on TikTok, SZA has officially dropped “I Hate U.” On Instagram, she shared, “Honestly this started out as an exercise . I just wanted somewhere to dump my thoughts w/out pressure. y’all made it a thing and I’m not mad lmao. ask and u shall receive.” Now fans can accurately dissect the song’s curt lyrics for tweets and IG captions.

Nardo Wick – Who Is Nardo Wick

Riding high off of the success of his hit single, “Who Want Smoke??,” Jacksonville-bred newcomer Nardo Wick continues to introduce himself on Who is Nardo Wick, his official debut album. Despite the inclusion of a handful of marquee guests including Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, and others, the project finds Wick mostly holding his own. Among the best solo cuts is the above song, “Play With Me,” a sinister track which feels emblematic of the album’s overall theme. Wick’s story has yet to be told in full, but this hearty LP is a great starting point for fans looking to get familiar with his music.

Blxst – “About You”

Coming in with a smooth interpolation of Case’s “Faded Pictures,” Blxst returns with this melodic track. Crooning a catchy hook— “I need you to be about we/If you put a limit on your love then count me… And you should know that I’m about you/If this ain’t the way to love then show me how to”—the rising star describes a balanced partnership and working through obstacles in a challenging relationship.

EST Gee – Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2

Months after scoring a Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 with Bigger Than Life Or Death, rising rap star EST Gee spins the block with a new collection of songs on the album’s sequel. This time around, the Young Shiner opted to go for dolo and take centerstage throughout with no features.

In addition to his recently released single, “Lamborghini Geeski,” Bigger Than Life Or Death 2 offers bruising salvos like the above song, “All My Life.” The track finds the Louisville native laying out his aspirations in life over rollicking 808s and ghastly synths. Spanning a mere eight tracks in length, Bigger Than Life Or Death Part 2 contains just enough material to whet the appetite of fans who have a hunger for more EST Gee music.

Dana Williams – “Sensitive”

Dana Williams’ unique tone (despite being noticeably reminiscent of Ella Fitzgerald’s) is pleasantly vulnerable on “Sensitive,” as the singer coos over a sleek bass and breakbeat drums. Featured in the final episode of Amazon Prime’s new series, Harlem, the song alludes to “putting your feelings of fear and insecurities aside and [enjoying] the present moment,” as Williams recently shared with VIBE. “We made the guitar and drums have a playfulness to them because it’s important to let go every once in a while and just have some fun.”

Cozz – Fortunate

Aside from his appearances alongside his Dreamville stablemates on Revenge of the Dreamers III, left coast spitter Cozz has been relatively quiet on the solo tip. More than three years removed from the release of his critically acclaimed 2018 album, Effected, as well as Aftermath Of My Dreams, his collaborative mixtape with DJ Megan Ryte that dropped the same year, Cozz returns with an EP capturing his patented penmanship. Led by the singles “Addicted” and “Control Problems,” Fortunate is a strong effort from Cozz that will likely increase the anticipation for the rapper’s long-awaited third solo studio album. The eight-track project certainly captured our attention and has us interested in hearing more.

Check out some other notable releases from this week’s New Music Friday below:

Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled – “Amazing”

Juice WRLD feat. Justin Bieber – “Wandered to LA”

Dusty Locane feat. Yung Bleu – Untamed

Brent Faiyaz – “MERCEDES”

Tierra Whack – “Millions”

Cordae feat. Lil Wayne – “Sinister”

Khalid – Scenic Drive

Polo G feat. Moneybagg Yo – “Start Up Again”

070 Shake feat. NLE Choppa – “Lose My Cool

Toosii feat. Jacquees – “Never Leave Her”

French Montana – “If I Go Down”

DJ Snake feat. Future – “U Are My High”

Joyner Lucas. Lil Durk – “Rambo”

Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa – “Pop That Trunk”

Stunna Girl feat. 42 Dugg – “Ratch”

Berner feat. Jadakiss, Rick Ross, Nas, And Kevin Cossom – “Too Many Goats”

Tink feat. Davido – “Might Let You”

Lecrae & 1K Phew – “Blockhead”

Styles P & Havoc of Mobb Deep – “Pay Me In Cash”

FRE$H feat. Mike Zombie – “Shot Out”

aroomfullofmirrors – “RawaR”

Khujo Goodie – “Boy Stop”

TEC – “Why”

Fly Anakin feat. Nickelus F – “Ghost”

Lil Yee feat. PnB Rock – “Need You”

Afro B feat. Busiswa And Niniola – “Shisha”

Cochise – “CAUTIOUS”