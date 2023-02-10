SZA Named Billboard’s 2023 Woman Of The Year

SZA’s hot streak continues as the 33-year-old has been named Billboard’s 2023 Woman of the Year. The GRAMMY winner will be honored at the upcoming Billboard Women In Music Awards taking place on March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The TDE artist released her sophomore album SOS in December 2022, ending a five-year hiatus since her 2017 debut album Ctrl. While Ctrl achieved major feats like peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, being present on the chart for 295 weeks and counting, and certifying at three times Platinum by the RIAA, SOS has taken things to the next level for the “Good Days” singer.

The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and maintained the throne for seven consecutive weeks, marking the longest-running No. 1 album by a Black woman this century. The album, anchored by the singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U”, and “Shirt,” has already reached Platinum status. In 2022, SZA won her first GRAMMY award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Doja Cat for their record “Kiss Me More.”

“SOS” by SZA is the longest-running #1 album by a Black woman in the US this century (7 weeks). pic.twitter.com/EMYenW0O1K — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 1, 2023

The superstar joins an elite group with this award, as previous honorees include Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. The 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards will also honor Becky G with the Impact Award, Doechii with the Rising Star Award, Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award, and Latto with the Powerhouse Award.

It has been a strong year for SZA and she is looking to make a big splash in 2023 as she embarks on her first arena tour beginning on Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio.