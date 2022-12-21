SZA Refutes Claims Of Only Making “Sad Girl Music”

As SZA celebrates SOS becoming her first No. 1 album, the New Jersey-bred songbird says she’s tired of the narrative that she only makes “sad girl music.”

To clear the air, the 33-year-old tweeted on Tuesday (Dec. 20), “Ignoring songs like ‘SOS,’ ‘PSA,’ ‘Conceited,’ ‘Low,’ ‘Forgiveless,’ ‘Seek N Destroy,’ ‘Notice Me,’ or ‘Ex Pack,’ to pretend I only make sad girl music is dumb.” SZA also mentioned “Good Days,” another song from the album.

To further cement her point, SZA added, “a b***h can’t have a FULL spectrum of emotions???”

While many missed the fact that “Snooze” is a love song, and the catchy “F2F” is about “rebound d**k,” the CTRL singer is, overall, basking in the growth since her 2017 debut album.

“Sos is me singing about relationships from 6 years ago. Ctrl was about relationships from high school n college. Reflection is a part of growth. Reflection is good,” the Grammy winner expressed.

Admittedly, SZA was nervous about the arrival of SOS. She explained to Rolling Stone, “I never thought in a million years that people would like it […] Everybody came down to make sure I didn’t lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we’re just hanging out, ’cause it didn’t go badly!

To say things didn’t go badly is an understatement. Once it was confirmed that SOS topped the Billboard 200, SZA wrote on Instagram, “A number one album and two songs in the top ten is NOT what I expected. I’m bad at celebrating myself but I wanna thank everybody that rallied around me and positively reinforced me these last few years . Thank you to every person that poured into this album . I love my team . Thank y’all for loving and arguing about the album Lmaoo. Imma take another swing at it for the deluxe then shut up for a while . God is excellent.”

SOS Deluxe will reportedly feature more rock and maybe an official collaboration with Lizzo.