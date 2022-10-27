SZA Drops Intense “Shirt” Teaser Starring LaKeith Stanfield

It’s almost SZA season yet again. The First Lady of TDE is set to release her next single, “Shirt,” this Friday (Oct. 28) after teasing its arrival over the past year.

A snippet of the song was featured in her “Good Days” video last fall. As she swings around a pole in a cropped white tank, denim shorts and very high heels, the 32-year-old sings, “blood stain on my shirt/new b***h on my nerves/old n***a got curved/goin’ back on my word/damn b***h you like 30.”

In the new 28-second trailer, SZA shares a meal with Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield as they fawn over one another’s energy. However, things take a dark turn when their romantic meal is interrupted by a third wheel, who SZA shoots in the face. Stanfield previously worked with the singer for her “I Hate U” visual.

SZA’s last album, CTRL, was released in 2017, but she has since dropped a slew of hit singles including “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and her Grammy-winning collaboration with Doja Cat, “Kiss Me More.” Back in July, she teased that Doja would join her on “Shirt,” but it’s unclear if the duet is still happening.

In regards to her long-awaited sophomore album, the New Jersey-bred songbird explained to Complex, “I don’t have any deadlines, because at the end of the day, when my s**t comes out, it comes out […] I just wanna be better than my last project to myself. I wanna be a better writer. I wanna be a better artist, musician… a better thinker. I just wanna do things that make myself proud and interested.”

Check out the “Shirt” trailer below.