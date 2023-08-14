SZA Previews ‘Snooze’ Music Video And A New Single

SZA is teasing her upcoming “Snooze” video with two special behind-the-scenes clips.

The singer shared a video on her Instagram of her giving a robot a lap dance while donning a nude bodysuit that matches her complexion perfectly. In the clip, the songstress is also previewing a new single — killing two birds with one stone.

“I need you poolside/ You been on my mind… Diamond boy, why you so shiny?/ Diamond boy, gon’ get behind me (rodeo)/ Diamond boy, your light’s so blinding,” she sings. The second teaser, which is equally as sultry, is also a peek into the “Snooze” visual. “I keep pretending, everyone’s as good as me/ S**t so wet I cannot speak… All my exes still love me/ Call me up, he wanna freak,” she sings.

“Snooze” topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart just last month, making it SZA’s second No. 1 since 2022’s “I Hate U.”

The ballad was initially set to appear on Babyface’s Girls Night Out. He explained to Jason Lee, “SZA is, I think she’s genius. She sat in there with ‘Snooze’ and she really just wrote that thing herself and I just played guitar and helped create the track. She’s an incredible writer and an incredible artist. I love her voice. I don’t know that there are very many SZAs out there today. I don’t know that there have been SZAs before.”

On working with her, the crooner added, “I was just blown away by her and her talent is just incredible.” Funny enough, they both have hinted at the possibility of releasing deluxe versions of their recent albums, so their collab can still come to fruition.

SZA is currently nominated for six awards at the 2023 MTV VMAs for fellow chart-topper “Kill Bill,” “Shirt,” and more.