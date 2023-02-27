SZA’s ‘SOS’ Tops Billboard 200 For 10th Nonconsecutive Week

SZA’s SOS reign doesn’t appear to be slowing up anytime soon as the album has topped the Billboard 200 chart for its 10th nonconsecutive week. The last album by a female artist to spend 10 weeks at No. 1 was Adele’s 25 between 2015 and 2016. The last R&B album to do so was Mariah Carey’s eponymous debut, which logged 11 consecutive weeks atop the chart in 1991, Billboard reports.

SZA’s sophomore LP has broken records held by Whitney Houston’s Whitney, Usher’s Confessions, Janet Jackson’s janet, and Beyoncé’s self-titled albums.

This feat comes after the New Jersey-bred songstress was named Billboard‘s 2023 Woman of the Year. In an interview with the publication, the 33-year-old teased details about the upcoming deluxe edition of SOS, which will reportedly have 10 new tracks. She also explained what’s to come following that release.

“After I do the deluxe, I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done. I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough,” SZA explained.

However, her hard work has paid off considering her first-ever arena tour is sold out. “I am deeply excited to pop a** and cry and give theater,” she added about her show. “I want it to feel like a play on Broadway, but more like Suspiria and Cirque du Soleil in the weirdest way. I want it to be smart and exhilarating and exhausting and exciting like a party, but also like a therapy session.”

