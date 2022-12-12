SZA’s ‘S.O.S.’ Projected To Debut At #1 On Billboard 200 Chart

SZA attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

SZA’s sophomore album, S.O.S., made major waves when it dropped Friday (Dec. 9), and sales forecasts are projecting the body of work to sit atop the Billboard 200. The Daily Double HITS reports that TDE’s songbird is projected to sell between 275-300K units in the album’s inaugural week, becoming the singer’s first No.1 album.

Her previous effort, Ctrl, peaked at No.3 on the Billboard 200 Chart in 2017, falling short of the coveted top spot, behind Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN at No.2 and Katy Perrys Witness at No.1

The St. Louis-born, Jersey-raised singer’s most recent album was released on Dec. 9 and marked a sonic shift from her previous LP, carrying a diverse assortment of genres such as rock and pop. SZA’s twenty-three track record included features from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

.@sza's 'SOS' aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with 275-300K units first week. It will marks SZA's first ever #1 album (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) December 10, 2022

The 33-year-old crooner took two of the album’s singles to late-night television to promote the upcoming album. Ahead of S.O.S.’s release, SZA debuted “Shirt” and “Blind” live on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (Dec. 3), with a stripped-down rendition of the fan-favorite cuts.

While the performance shined a light on SZA’s star songwriting abilities, TDE’s enchanting siren has also revealed that she’s unsure if being a megastar is sustainable for her career.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity. I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share,” Rowe said. “But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”