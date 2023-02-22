SZA Says ‘SOS’ Deluxe Has 10 Additional Tracks

SZA attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

As SZA’s SOS continues its historic run on top of the charts, the R&B singer promises more to come. Named Billboard‘s Woman Of The Year, the 33-year-old has shared details on the deluxe version of the platinum album. According to Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop reporter Heran Mamo, the extended LP will have 10 additional tracks and is set to be released in the near future.

“After I do the deluxe, I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done. I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough,” she explained to the outlet.

SOS has earned the New Jersey-bred singer unprecedented success. Currently, the album’s history-making streak has solidified SZA with the record for the most weeks at No. 1 for an album by a woman in nearly seven years, as it remains on top for the chart dated Feb. 25.

“SZA is a force,” shared her manager and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, to Billboard. “To go seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 is legendary. She’s a true generational artist, a cultural reset, if you will. For her album SOS to blend so many different genres together in a cohesive frame shows her genius and versatility. Then you have the voice, the words, the pain, the growth, the relapsing, the delivery, the stories, etc. … a true masterpiece.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Kill Bill” singer revealed other women in the music industry she looks up to.

“There’s nobody in the industry that f**ks with me and that I f–k with the way that Lizzo f**ks with me and the way I f**k with her. She never made me feel like because I don’t have a No. 1 song or I [previously] didn’t have a No. 1 album that I wasn’t capable,” the singer detailed.

“There’s a lot of women I look up to in general that I don’t know personally, but watching them is incredible. Beyoncé, but who doesn’t look up to Beyoncé? I love Jozzy’s and Starrah’s energy. I love the way Nija is from New Jersey and has been able to transmute her energy from being a writer to an artist. Kehlani’s hella effervescent, and you can just feel the energy when she’s performing. I love Chloe Bailey and her commitment to perfection — I feel like she’s going to be a legend. Even Taylor letting that whole situation go with her masters and then selling all of those f**king records. That’s the biggest “f**k you” to the establishment I’ve ever seen in my life, and I deeply applaud that sh*t.”

Read SZA’s full cover story on Billboard.