SZA Counts 4 Weeks On Top Of Billboard Charts With ‘SOS’

SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

SZA’s latest album SOS has lived up to its anticipation, as the LP remains no. 1 on Billboard‘s 200 chart for the fourth consecutive week. According to the outlet, the project is the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Janet Jackson’s janet in 1993.

In 2008, Alicia Keys spent four non-consecutive weeks at no. 1 with As I Am.

“I don’t have sh*t to say but thank you to God my ancestors my family my team and ALL OF YOU THAT RIDE FOR ME ! ESPECIALLY CAMP,” she wrote on Instagram celebrating her achievement. Talents such as Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, Alicia Keys, Victoria Monet, and her TDE labelmate Doechii met SZA with praise in the comment section.

According to Billboard, SOS is also the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 across all genres since Adele’s 30 in 2022. Additionally, SOS is the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since the aforementioned Adele pop LP.

The anticipated album has notched numerous career achievements for the New Jersey-bred musician. Two weeks after being released, SOS was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). A huge effort comes from two of the 23 tracks, “Good Days,” and “I Hate You” released prior to the album already being Platinum-singles.

And still, more is to come from SZA’s SOS era. The “Kill Bill” singer is set to take the album on tour, kicking off in Columbus, Ohio in February 2023 with additional stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, and more.

The Grammy Award-winning performer has also hinted at a deluxe version of the chart-topper. In a separate interview, SZA shared how creating SOS allowed her to grow.

“Right now, I’m just entering my era where I am accepting that I might be a bi**h, and that’s OK,” she explained. “Not all the time, but I’m not a bubblegum sweetheart, and that’s OK.”

The 33-year-old continued, “I’m OK with also being the villain, I’m OK with speaking my mind and just being who God designed me to be.”