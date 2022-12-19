SZA’s ‘S.O.S’ Hits RIAA Gold Status In Under Two Weeks

SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

SZA’s sophomore album S.O.S. has reached certified Gold status from the RIAA as of Friday (Dec. 16) after dropping nearly two weeks ago (Dec. 9).

Per the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the Top Dawg Ent. artist sold over 500,000 and counting, earning her the esteemed RIAA certification.

The 23-track album, which includes Platinum-singles “Good Days” and “I Hate U,” also debuted atop the Billboard 200 this week, making S.O.S. her first No. 1 album. The LP sold over 315,000 units its first week as the “largest R&B streaming week ever.” In addition, S.O.S. sets the record for the fifth-biggest debut of 2022, Hypebeast reports.

.@sza officially earns the first #1 album of her career on the Billboard 200 with 'SOS'. — chart data (@chartdata) December 18, 2022

Per outlet, the other albums that hold the title for biggest debuts of 2022 are Taylor Swift’s Midnights coming in at No. 2, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains at No. 3, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss at No. 4 and Michael Buble’s Christmas No. 5.

S.O.S. follows up to SZA’s debut album, Ctrl which she released five years ago. The 2017 LP included the hit-singles “Love Galore,” “Broken Clocks” and “The Weekend.” Ctrl, which entered Platinum status three-times over, debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart and No. 3 on it’s Billboard 200 chart.

Sza performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The New Jersey-bred singer recently announced that she’ll be embarking on her first arena tour for S.O.S. starting Feb. 21, 2023 in Ohio. She’ll be hitting cities including Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and more.

Fans looking to see SZA live can purchase tickets for the S.O.S. Tour now here.