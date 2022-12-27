SZA’s ‘SOS’ Makes History, Spends Two Weeks At No.1 On Billboard 200 Chart

SZA performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City.

SZA’s SOS has hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 Chart for a second week. According to Billboard, the singer’s sophomore album has raked in an additional 180,000 equivalent units during the week of Dec. 22, 2022.

With the new feat, SZA’s SOS has become the first album by a Black female artist to land at No. 1 in its first two weeks since Beyoncé’s self-titled album was released in 2013.

TDE’s songbird took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and celebrate accomplishing the historic achievement.

“Lol Instagram randomly deleted my post last week .. but APPARENTLY ITS STILL TRUE THIS WEEK ? number 1 two weeks in a row,” the “Shirt” crooner expressed in her post’s caption.

“God is incredible. I won’t repeat it all ,but thank you everybody for supporting me and speaking power n love into me. It’s 9:43 in Hawaii. I couldn’t ask for anything more. Life is beautiful and what it should be.”

Additionally, upon her latest album’s release, twenty of the project’s twenty-two songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart. Billboard also reports that “Kill Bill” and “Nobody Gets Me,” two of the LP’s fan-favorite cuts, landed in the top ten positions on the chart.

The news arrives on the heels of the Grammy award-winner gearing up for her inaugural arena tour in support of her latest effort. Produced by Live Nation, singer Omar Apollo is set to join her on the expedition.

The SOS Tour begins in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 21., and ends its 17-city trek at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Mar. 22.