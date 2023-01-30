SZA’s ‘SOS’ Ties Whitney Houston’s ‘Billboard’ Chart Record

As SZA’s SOS tops the Billboard 200 for the seventh consecutive week, the acclaimed LP has broken yet another record. It is now the first R&B album to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 since Whitney Houston’s 1987 sophomore album, Whitney. Houston’s sophomore feat was the first R&B album by a woman to debut at No. 1 on the chart, reports Billboard.

Additionally, SOS is the first album by a female artist to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 25 in 2016. It is also the first album to spend seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 since the Encanto soundtrack in March 2022. The last R&B/Hip-Hop album to spend at least seven weeks topping the Billboard 200 was Drake’s Views in 2016. It spent 13 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Released in December 2022, SOS ended SZA’s five-year hiatus since the arrival of her critically acclaimed debut album, CTRL. Within its first week, SOS amassed over 400 million streams, marking the biggest first-week streams ever for an R&B album and the second-biggest streaming week for a female artist.

Despite the album having fewer features than anticipated, the breakout single, “Kill Bill” has become a staple among fans on TikTok and SZA has already teased a deluxe edition of the album overall.

These monumental feats come ahead of her first arena tour. The 17-city trek kicks off in Columbus, Ohio in late February and will wrap up in Los Angeles this March.

