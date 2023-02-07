SZA’s Reign At No. 1 Thwarted By K-Pop Group, Tomorrow X Together

The No. 1 reign of SZA’s SOS on the Billboard 200 Chart has been halted following the release of K-Pop band Tomorrow X Together (TXT)’s EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

The singer’s sophomore album topped the chart for seven consecutive weeks, tying a record previously held by Whitney Houston. This is the K-Pop quintet’s first No. 1 release.

Overall, SOS has surpassed one billion streams and one million in equivalent sales, making the release certified platinum by the RIAA. Following the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, SZA’s team surprised the songstress with a plaque celebrating her recent wins.

“Last night was the first time I had a great time at an award show ! (Prolly cause I ain’t have to do s**t but cheer my friends on + announce ppl I Stan lmao ) my team also surprised me w a GANG OF PLATINUM and gold plaques for SOS,” wrote the 33-year-old songbird. “can’t believe the album is already eligible for double platinum . LOVE TO EVERYBODY THAT GOT ME HERE AND CONTINUES TO LIFT ME UP. I love you.”

As of Monday (Feb. 6), three records from SOS—“Kill Bill,” “Good Days,” (4x) “I Hate U” (2x)—and three records from CTRL—“Go Gina,” “20 Something,” “Supermodel” (2x) peaked a new platinum status. “Blind,” Low,” “Shirt,” and “Nobody Gets Me” are all now certified gold.

This latest feat comes ahead of SZA’s forthcoming tour, which begins on Feb. 21. The 17-city trek will hit most major cities across America including Detroit, Toronto, New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles. Omar Apollo has been tapped as her supporting act.

“Time to take this s**t on the road!,” she declared on Instagram when announcing the highly-anticipated tour back in December. Select cities are sold out, but tickets are currently on sale.