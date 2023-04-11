SZA Extends ‘SOS’ Tour In The U.S. And Europe

SZA’s first arena tour was nothing short of dynamic. To follow its sold-out, 17-city run—which wrapped in March and grossed an estimated $34.5 million, according to Billboard—the proclaimed “Woman Of The Year” will return with new dates domestically and internationally. This June, the European leg of the SOS Tour will commence on June 1 in Amsterdam with support from RAYE, followed by the second leg of the North American run with 21 new dates in September and October with support from Omar Apollo.

The Live Nation production will occur in major cities including Paris, Berlin, London, Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. The tour supported SZA’s widely-successful sophomore album that earned the superstar the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the United States and topped the Billboard 200 chart for 10 non-consecutive weeks.

In addition to performing newer hits like “Kill Bill” and “Shirt,” she also gave new life to classics from her debut album, CTRL, like “The Weekend” and “Love Galore” along with surprising fans with guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Lizzo, and Summer Walker.

Presale for the European leg will be available on Wednesday (April 12) at 10 a.m. local time while the North American presale begins on Thursday (April 13). General on-sale for all dates starts on Friday (April 14). See all dates for the extended SOS Tour below.

THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2*

Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2*

Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

SZA performs onstage during The S.O.S North American Tour on February 21, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo