SZA’s ‘SOS’ Returns To No. 1 In Record-Breaking Chart Run

SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

SZA’s SOS continues to dominate the charts as the R&B singer enters a new era. The album has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Feb. 18), counting eight weeks total in the top spot. According to the publication, the album earned 100,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 9. Her consecutive seven-week reign was ended by K-pop group, Tomorrow X Together.

Per Billboard’s categorization, the last R&B/Hip-Hop album with at least eight weeks atop the list was Drake’s Views in 2016, which counted 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 (May 21-Oct. 8, 2016). Additionally, SOS has the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B/Hip-Hop album by a woman, or an R&B album by a woman, since Mariah Carey’s Music Box held eight nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in late 1993 and early 1994.

The TDE artist also broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 for an R&B album by any act since Usher‘s Confessions which stayed atop the charts for nine nonconsecutive weeks in 2004.

SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify

“I don’t expect anything,” SZA said of the album in the February 2023 New York Times Magazine cover story written by Danyel Smith. “I’m ready for the hate, or backlash, or disappointment. … I’m not expecting people to be like, Oh, my God, this album is so good. I’m expecting people to be like, Y’all hyped this bitch up too much.”

The 33-year-old talent is set to kick off her SOS Tour, her first-ever arena tour, later this month and visit Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and more. Fellow singer Omar Apollo will join the “Snooze” on the road.

SOS was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America on Feb. 6, weeks after its December 2022 release. Check out the album below.