T.I., Boosie Working On Collaboration Album And Reality Show

Hip-hop artist T.I. attends TIDAL X: 1020 at Barclays Center on October 20, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, : Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia

T.I. and Boosie Badazz are currently piecing together a joint project and a reality show.

During an interview with B High ATL on Monday (Sept. 26), Boosie disclosed the news to the radio show, detailing the forthcoming album’s recording process.

“Me and T.I. got an album on the way,” the Baton Rouge rapper, 39, said. “We send [the songs] back and forth, and we gonna get it in for the last rodeo and knock out our last five. He sending me sh*t, I’m sending him sh*t. I gotta come with it, that’s Tip! We snapping, bro. This was overdue.”

Boosie continued, revealing more information about his work with the Atlanta rapper, disclosing that a reality show featuring their kids is also in the works.

“We finna do a reality show with our kids called Raw Ass Kids. We finna do a reality show with Tootie and King,” the rapper legally known as Torrence Ivy Hatch expressed. “So we going to put an album together and knock it out, too.”

The duo has previously joined forces on the microphone with notable singles such as “Jet Fuel,” “Spoil You,” and Young Thug’s “Can’t Tell.”

Each father has also been adamant in showing their children that their behavior can lead to a life behind bars. After both children were arrested last month, T.I. sent a warning to King in an Instagram video after the arrest.

“Small request, stop hitting me. Getting in my comments, tellin’ me what to tell King,” the southern spitter said. “I know my son, think I ain’t spoke to my son? Think I ain’t told my son, his mama and his grandmamas? His ass goin’ to prison! If he got damn keep this shit up, his ass goin’ to prison.”

“Can’t nobody stop it but him. I’ve already made my peace with it because I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s gonna turn out.”

Watch the interview below.