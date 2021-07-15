T-Pain Blasts Hip-Hop For Lack Of Originality: “Do Something Else!” And Dr. Dre Agrees

L–R: T-Pain attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. Dr. Dre poses at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 8, 2016 in New York City.

A number of veteran artists have shared their disdain for the perceived lack of originality among today’s rap artists, the latest being T-Pain. The auto-tune maven spoke on the perceived redundancy of the music currently dominating the airwaves during a recent Twitch session. “Do some different music!” shouted the rapping singer.” We have all the sh*t that you’re doing! Lil Uzi Vert is already it! Lil Baby is already doing it! DaBaby is already doing it! It’s literally two ni**as with Baby in their name that’s already doing all the music you want!”

He continued with his rant, adding, “Do something else! Do something else! That’s it! That’s all we want! Do something else! Holy sh*t! We have it! We have it already! You don’t have to do that music anymore!”

Legendary rapper/producer Dr. Dre voiced his agreement with Pain’s sentiments by reposting a clip of the “Can’t Believe It” creator’s tirade on his own Instagram account. “Shoutout to @tpain,” Dre wrote. “I’m here laughing my fucking ass off, but he’s right. I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.”

While T-Pain’s words of criticism received a considerable amount of backlash, the rapper stuck to his guns, doubling down on his opinion in a pair of posts on his Twitter account. “I undrstnd not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb shit like, ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits,’” he wrote in the first tweet. “I’m in all different genres. Got 2 legit Grammies in the last 3 years and got a song out rn that’s top 15 on radio in the US.”

The Grammy Award winner followed up with another tweet, writing, “I’m not explaining myself I just don’t like ppl being content with being stupid and uninformed. If some rando talked shit on your page you’d look up all their SM pages to see what dirt you can get [tears of joy emoji] just do a little research before you think you hittin me wit somethin [tears of joy emoji].”

While T-Pain’s disenchantment with the current landscape of hip-hop has been made crystal clear, that hasn’t kept the rapper from parlaying his own artistry and celebrity into endorsement deals with Moe’s Southwest Grill and Lipton Tea as a pitchman.

