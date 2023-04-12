T-Pain Announces Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion Tour And 2nd Wiscansin Fest

Multi-faceted musician T-Pain has just announced his Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion tour set to kick off this summer. To add, a simultaneous date for his second annual Wiscansin Fest will be held during the tour in the very city that its uniquely named after.

Nigerian rapper-singer Tobi Lou is named as the tour’s official special guest, as well as Chance The Rapper, who will make an appearance on one of the dates. The “I’m Sprung” crooner and Tobi will be embarking on their musical journey together starting June 8 in Decatur, IL., and concluding in Atlanta at the Coca Cola Roxy on July 14.

The Wiscansin Fest will happen on July 11.

To get fans hyped for the upcoming live dates, T-Pain released a high-energy trailer inspired by the 1998 cult classic Sci-Fi film The Faculty.

In the nearly three-minute trailer, Teddy plays an outsider from “Wiscansin” that invades a high school and puts a trance on students to follow his lead. See below.

T-Pain launched his Nappy Boy Radio podcast last year with first guest Mike Tyson, placing music on the back burner until recently. The “Hard & B” singer just released his seventh studio-album On Top Of The Covers in March, through his own imprint label NBE.

“This covers album has been years in the making,” the Tallahasseee-native said in a statement at the time of the LP’s release. “It got put on hold for a bit, but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time.”

“These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

Fans can expect to hear some of the new songs performed on the forthcoming tour, which include a T-Sinatra twist to timeless classics by Sam Cooke (“A Change Is Gonna Come”), Journey (“Don’t Stop Believin’”), Sam Smith (“Stay With Me”), Black Sabbath (“War Pigs”), Frank Sinatra (“That’s Life”), and more.

Check out dates for the “Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion” Tour below and get tickets here.

6.08 THE DEVON LAKESHORE AMPHITHEATER DECATUR, IL

6.10 WISCANSIN FEST MILWAUKEE, WI

6.13 THE FILLMORE DETROIT, MI

6.14 RIVIERA THEATRE CHICAGO, IL

6.17 MISSION BALLROOM DENVER, CO

7.08 THE ANTHEM WASHINGTON, DC

7.11 THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17 NEW YORK, NY

7.12 MGM MUSIC HALL BOSTON, MA

7.14 COCA-COLA ROXY ATLANTA, GA