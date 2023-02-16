T-Pain Dropping New Versions Of Classic Records With ‘On Top Of The Covers’ Album

The Godfather of auto-tune is back, but this time he left the voice enhancer behind.

On Wednesday (Feb. 15), T-Pain announced his forthcoming project, On Top Of The Covers, which will be an entire album dedicated to classic renditions from all eras.

T-Sinatra will sing iconic songs from faves including Sam Cooke (“A Change Is Gonna Come”), Journey (“Don’t Stop Believin’”), Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show (“Sharing The Night Together”), Sam Smith (“Stay With Me”), Chris Stapleton (“Tennessee Whiskey”), Black Sabbath (“War Pigs”), and Frank Sinatra (“That’s Life”), which will feature his newest signee to Nappy Boy Entertainment, NandoSTL.

The “I’m N Luv (With A Stripper)” crooner first teased the uncanny LP on Valentine’s Day via Twitter. Randomly, a fan tweeted, “Anything that T-Pain covers or remixes is always so hard” to which the Tallahassee sensation responded, “Buckle up because I got an announcement coming tomorrow.”

Buckle up cause I got an announcement coming tomorrow ? https://t.co/td7lWFTmui — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 14, 2023

Posting the nostalgic album artwork to his Instagram, the cover shows Pain lying across rose petals with an ice bucket of champagne next to him and a rose clenched between his teeth.

“You’ve been asking for it and her ya go bro,” he captioned the photo. “A T-Pain cover album to end all cover albums….from T-Pain. ‘On Top Of The Covers’ dropping March 17th alongside an intimate set of shows. More on that later tho [eye emoji] … so stay tuned for more updates.”

On Top Of The Covers will be the singer-rapper-producer’s first full-length release since his 2019 LP 1UP. He recently appeared in a video with NBE’s NandoSTL for his debut single and music video “Y.O.T.A.” Pain signed him to the imprint last year.

Check out T-Pain’s upcoming cover album above, which drops March 17, and Nando getting his chain below.