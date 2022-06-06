T-Pain’s Crowned “Godfather Of Autotune” In Sony Music’s ‘Certified’ Visual

T-Pain’s use of autotune has—for better or for worse depending on who you ask—transformed the world of Hip-Hop and how rappers (and singers) approached their music in the past. Striking gold with a slew of autotune assisted singles such as “I’m Sprung,” “I’m ‘N Luv (Wit a Stripper),” and “Buy U A Drank,” T-Pain quickly cemented himself as both a talented writer and one of the most innovative producers of his generation. His sound and approach became a blueprint for song-making in the late 2000s/early 2010s, with heavyweight artists such as Lil Wayne and Kanye West taking on whole new musical identities and styles earning the singer-songwriter a Grammy nomination in the process.

In celebration of his influential career and the 15th anniversary of his sophomore album, Epiphany, Legacy Recordings and SME’s Certified have collaborated to crown T-Pain the “Godfather of Autotune” with a retrospective video figurately handing him his flowers.

Entitled T-Pain: Autotune Generation Explained, the 4-minute video chronicles how the Tallahassee-based artist discovered the pitch correcting software, how he mastered autotune for his first two albums—beginning with Rappa Ternt Sanga,—and the revolution that he set in place through his masterful influence which still reverberates throughout the industry till this day.

Currently, T-Pain is in the throes of his Road to Wiscansin Tour featuring Erica Banks and Young Cash. With his tour set to conclude on Saturday (June 11), the legendary artist also has his hand in other business ventures like the opening of his first restaurant as well as deals and partnerships with gaming and tech companies Corsair, Elgato, Origin PC, and Scuf Gaming.

With the celebratory video from Certified, T-Pain’s legacy continues to grow.