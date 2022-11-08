Takeoff’s Music Sees Spike In Popularity After His Death

Takeoff’s music is experiencing a resurgence following his tragic death, as multiple albums featuring the late rap star have skyrocketed up the charts. The 28-year-old spitter’s recent collaborative release with fellow Migos member Quavo, Only Built for Infinity Links, rose from No. 84 to No. 12 on the Billboard 200. The album, Takeoff and Quavo’s first as a newly-formed duo, debuted at No. 7 on the chart upon its release this past October.

Previous solo and group efforts from the Atlanta native also made their way back onto the Billboard 200. The Last Rocket, Takeoff’s solo debut, reentered the chart at No. 189 after initially debuting at No. 4 upon its release in November 2018. The first two installments of Migos’ Culture album series also took a huge leap, with Culture II reaching No. 116 on the chart and Culture landing at No. 193. Both projects peaked atop the Billboard 200 following their respective releases in 2018 and 2017.

Takeoff was murdered during a shooting in Houston on Nov. 1. At the time of his death, the rapper, born Kirshnik Ball, was visiting a local bowling and billiards establishment in the city with Quavo, who was unharmed during the incident. No arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Ball is scheduled to be laid to rest at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 11.

Watch the music video for Takeoff’s “Last Memory” below.