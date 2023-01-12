Talib Kweli Performing At The Legendary Blue Note With Slick Rick, Rakim, DMC

Talib Kweli performs onstage during OZY FEST 2017 Presented By OZY.com at Rumsey Playfield on July 22, 2017 in New York City.

Talib Kweli is set to take New York City’s Blue Note stage with Bob James and a few special guests.

Kweli, 47, will be joined by Hip-Hop royalty in DMC, Slick Rick, and Rakim, as they put on a performance elevated by the sounds of the legendary jazz pianist on Feb. 7-9, 2023. Every night will feature a new guest, with each emcee joining Talib on one of the three dates.

Bob James spoke about the thrilling set, stating that he’s excited to create magic with the Midnight Miracle podcaster and the legendary slate of guests.

“I’m very happy for this opportunity to join up with my friend Talib Kweli to perform with Slick Rick again on the Blue Note stage,” Bob said in a press release for the event. “We had so much fun last year, and I’m excited to have legendary artists DMC and Rakim join us this time around to revisit the past and make new history together.”

The Black Star emcee took to Instagram to detail his upcoming Blue Note performance, urging fans to act fast on snagging their tickets.

“Hip-Hop makes some beautiful connections, and my friends are amazing,” he typed. “Come celebrate with us at Blue Note NYC Feb 7-9, get your tickets now before they are gone.”

Kweli and James’ 2023 appearance at Blue Note is the follow-up to their 2022 performance at the same venue. Last year’s performance also featured Slick Rick for the intimate crossover Hip-Hop and Jazz fusion affair.

Bob James has been nominated for 18 Grammy awards and forever changed Hip-Hop with his discography, which has become one of the genre’s most sampled bodies of work in the genre’s history.

His 1974 album One included the groove-heavy outro “Nautilus,” which has become one of the most sampled and interpolated songs of all time.