Rapper Tame One Dead At 52, Celebrities React

New Jersey rapper Tame One, real name Rahem Brown, was pronounced dead on Sunday evening (Nov. 6) at 52 years old. His mother, Darlene Brown Harris, announced The Artifacts member’s passing via Facebook, NJ.com reports.

“I can’t express this any other way,” Harris said. “My son, Rahem Brown, Tamer Dizzle, is dead.” She revealed the cause of his death as explained by the medical examiner.

“The medical examiner says the six pharmaceutical drugs that Trinitas hospital prescribed to him last Friday, combined with the weed he smoked over this weekend…his heart simply gave out,” Harris said before announcing she would not be responding to anyone on social media for the time being.

rest in peace Tame One ? — el-p (@therealelp) November 7, 2022

Several peers and celebrities took to social media to share their condolences. “Rest in peace Tame One,” said El-P. Dante Ross spoke on having the pleasure to have worked with Tame One saying, “Rest East [sic] Tame One of the mighty Artifacts crew…Had the pleasure of working with him many moons ago. MY deepest of condolences to his closest friends and family”

Statik Selektah took the time out to remind people of Tamer’s lasting impact. “If you ever tagged your name with a magnum marker then you were connected to what Artifacts is to us. Tame One r.i.p.”

If you ever tagged your name with a magnum marker then you were connected to what Artifacts is to us. Tame One r.i.p. — Statik Selektah (@StatikSelekt) November 7, 2022

Tame One was best known for his work with Artifacts, Leak Bros, and The Weathermen, in addition to his solo work such as his most recent EP Skwadzilla from 2015. Tamer was also a known graffiti artist, and blended that love with his love for music on the record “Wrong Side of Da Tracks.”

Rest in Peace to Tame one and sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.