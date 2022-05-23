Here’s Why Tank Compared Himself To Chris Rock Post-Oscars Fiasco

Back in February, Tank and melodic rapper Yung Bleu exchanged words on Instagram, inciting another “King of R&B” debate. Yet, it seemed that Bleu was upset about Tank being unresponsive to his messages about a potential collaboration and even went as far as to label the singer a “bitter old n***a.”

Fast forward to Saturday’s (May 21) episode of the rapper Noreaga hosted Drink Champs podcast, when the R&B crooner expressed how the debate made him feel like Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

“The tweet came out and he felt a way like I was disrespecting him. I don’t think he realizes that I am a fan of [his.] I only want the younger generation to fight for their space and earn their space versus just throw around titles,” Tank stated.

He later made the Chris Rock comparison by explaining, “my voice was too much at that time.” Tank believed that Bleu was facing a slew of criticism and their heated exchange was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.” He continued, “Had it been anybody else but Chris Rock, I don’t think Will Smith woulda walked on that stage. But it’s Chris Rock. It’s too big. It’s too powerful. I have to address this.”

During the extended snippet (below), Tank also spoke on the initial debate sparked by R&B singer Jacquees in 2018, but explained that though he feels the “B.E.D.” singer can say whatever he wants, he comes from a generation of paying dues. “You can’t take King. You can’t take GOAT. You have to earn that.”

DJ D-Nice will have Tank on stage for the Miami stop of his Club Quarantine show deal with Live Nation, on June 18th at the FPL Solar Amphitheater and June 19th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Miami’s line-up also features El Debarge, Fat Joe, Mase, Konshens and more, while the Jacksonville venue wlll showcase Mya, Carl Thomas, Lil’ Mo and others.