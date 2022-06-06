Tank Launches R&B Money Podcast With His Manager J. Valentine

Tank is inviting fans, critics, and skeptics into the world of R&B with his new podcast, R&B Money. Powered by iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network, the weekly show—co-hosted by Tank’s manager, J. Valentine—will highlight discussions around the cherished genre as well as feature their experiences and those of renowned artists and executives.

The crooner’s new venture is named after his indie imprint with Atlantic Records and is also the name of his forthcoming tenth and final studio album. The long-awaited LP was initially slated for release in February.

The lead singles from the project—“I Deserve“ and “Can’t Let It Show“—have both peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B charts. Yet, a new release date for the R&B Money album has yet to be announced.

Many are already considering the podcast to be “funny and insightful.” It even features the story behind this iconic image of Tank, Valentine, Chris Brown, and Steph Curry.

In regards to his signature phrase, “R&B money,” he explained to iHeart, “R&B is expensive to make. It costs a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to get this type of material that comes from the heart.” He also told Billboard, “I love and will still fight for R&B. I want to be responsible for putting it back where it belongs: in the mainstream.”

Catch Tank on the road later this year as he will take the stage at D-Nice’s Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas and Miami, as well as at the Cincinnati Music Festival headlined by Janet Jackson and Charlie Wilson.

Watch the debut episode of the R&B Money podcast featuring Jamie Foxx below. It’s available to stream on all digital podcast platforms.