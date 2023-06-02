Tank, Charlie Wilson, Babyface, And More Set To Make NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Debut For Black Music Month

NPR is celebrating Black Music Month in the best way possible. Today (June 2), the outlet revealed their all-star lineup of guests that will be delivering Tiny Desk performances within the next few weeks, and they partnered up with Tank to share the exciting news.

In the freshly released social media clip, the “When We” singer lures viewers in by hitting an impressive vocal run before revealing who will be joining him later on. “Hey! How y’all doin?’ I didn’t know you were right there, man. It’s Tiny Desk, man,” he said. “It’s going to be crazy.”

He then confirmed the full list of artists that will be making their debut on the live music platform: Charlie Wilson, Babyface, Adam Blackstone, Ambre, Amaarae⁠, Brandee Younger, and special guests.⁠ Last June, NPR celebrated Black Music Month with an impressive lineup of Tiny Desk concerts as well. Highlights included performances by Usher, FKA Twigs, Monica, and Larry June.

Tank has also been busy behind the mic of his well-loved R&B Money podcast, which he co-hosts with J. Valentine. On the show, he invites fellow artists, music lovers, and entertainment industry veterans to share their experiences and opinions about the R&B game. Recent guests have included Musiq Soulchild, Leon Thomas, Coco Jones, Rotimi, Michael B. Jordan, Ari Lennox, and Tyrese.

Tank’s most recent body of work was 2022′ R&B MONEY. The album spanned 17 tracks and boasted guest appearances from Alex Isley, J. Valentine, Vedo, Chris Brown, Blaq Tuxedo, Rotimi, and more.