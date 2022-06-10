Tank Unveils Visual For New Single, “Slow,” Announces ‘R&B Money’ Release Date And Tracklist

If Tank’s new single is any indication of how his final album will sound, we suggest y’all prepare accordingly. Alongside his longtime friend and podcast partner, J. Valentine, the crooner has released the third single from his final album, R&B Money.

“Slow” is an arousing ballad that dominates your imagination as they sing about all the things your man may or may not do. With lyrics like “When you sit it on my face, that’s my type of view/ Can I swim in your ocean? Can I drown in it too?,” there’s very little left to fantasize about. The new release also marks Valentine’s return to the music scene.

Tank explained the meaning behind his final album in a statement received by VIBE. “’R&B Money’ is a labor of love to my fans and to the genre of R&B. This is who I am!” he stated. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for artists like Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Keith Sweat, Al Green, and my fans who inspire me every day to make music. I wanted this album to pay homage to my influences and my evolution as an artist, and I think that’s what this final album represents.”

Valentine isn’t the only star joining Tank on his final LP. Alex Isley, Chris Brown, Vedo, and Rotimi are all confirmed to make appearances on the 17-track album. Previously released No. 1 hits, “Can’t Let It Show” and “I Deserve” will also be on R&B Money.

Tank’s tenth and final studio album is slated for release on August 19. See the full tracklist below, and indulge in the visual for “Slow” above.

R&B MONEY TRACKLIST