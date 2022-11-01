Will Tank Retract Retirement As “Slow” Hits No. 1 On R&B Radio?

Tank has earned his seventh No. 1 hit on R&B radio with “Slow,” the lead single featuring J. Valentine from his alleged final album, R&B Money, as of Monday (Oct. 31). It dethroned The Isley Brothers’ duet with Beyoncé, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.”

Tank and Valentine’s R&B Money podcast also debuted as the No. 1 music podcast under iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network. To celebrate both feats, the renowned crooner took to social media with a special message.

“If we haven’t shown you the value in R&B music, in R&B entities—if we haven’t shown you that yet, if you don’t believe, good luck. I encourage you to get in early ’cause s**t is about to get expensive,” said Tank, 46, in an Instagram video. He captioned the post, “We gave you an opportunity to catch this plane before it took off! You’re late! Everything we touch is #1!”

With the arousing ballad and his album being nominated for two awards at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, fans are hoping this means retirement is off the table.

When speaking on his final LP and subsequent retirement, Tank revealed in a statement, “’R&B Money’ is a labor of love to my fans and to the genre of R&B. This is who I am! I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for artists like Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Keith Sweat, Al Green, and my fans who inspire me every day to make music. I wanted this album to pay homage to my influences and my evolution as an artist, and I think that’s what this final album represents.”

Watch the sultry “Slow” visual below.