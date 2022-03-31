TDE’s First Female Rapper, Doechii, Signs Joint Deal With Capitol Records

Top Dawg Entertainment may be losing one of its top-billed artists, but it has gained another rising star.

Doechii, the esteemed label’s first female rapper, has signed a joint partnership with TDE and Capitol Records, as announced in a joint press release received on Thursday (March 31). The Tampa-bred multi-hyphenate rose to prominence with her EPs, Oh the Places You’ll Go (2020) and BRA-LESS (2021). Not to mention her viral single, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” has amassed over 33 million streams on Spotify alone.

“The legacy of Capitol and TDE continues with me and my fans…and the legacy of my music starts right here, right now,” Doechii shared in a statement.

TDE founder, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, added, “Top Dawg Entertainment is excited to partner with Capitol Records to provide a platform for Doechii to fulfill her artistic ambitions. Doechii’s energy is contagious and, together with Capitol, we’re committed to helping her share her gifts with the world.”

Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group also expressed, “The first time I heard Doechii’s music, I experienced that incredible chill-inducing feeling that I live for, as both a music executive and music fan. That feeling has only grown deeper as I’ve gotten to know this amazing young artist and heard more of what she’s been creating in the studio. It’s a real honor to be partnering with Top Dawg and TDE as we work to introduce Doechii to audiences around the world and help her develop into the global superstar we know that she’ll become.”

Doechii’s debut TDE single, “Persuasive,” arrived last week and is an anthem about late nights and questionable decisions. Watch the official video below.