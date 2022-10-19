Tee Grizzley Recounts His Last Moments With PnB Rock

During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Tee Grizzley revealed that he was with PnB Rock on the day before his untimely murder in Los Angeles.

“I feel like you were with him a day before maybe?” asked the show’s host. “Yeah, at the engagement party,” replied the 28-year-old.

On the night before PnB’s death, Grizzley celebrated his engagement to his fiancée on Sunday evening (Sept. 11) with a celebration full of family and friends. The late Philadelphian rapper was also in attendance.

Deeming PnB Rock as one of the very few genuine “industry friends” that he had, the Detroit native also talked about losing his brother in music. “Man, that was fu**ed up, bro. That was hard,” he expressed. “I feel like I lost a genuine friend in this sh*t. And genuine friends in this business is hard to come by, you know? So that was tough.”

PnB Rock (born Rakim Hasheem Allen) was killed at a South Central LA Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles by a 17-year-old identified gunman. The teen’s parents have also been indicted for allegedly playing roles in carrying out the robbery and murder of PnB.

Tee Grizzley and PnB’s friendship was one to be admired. Upon the 2021 release of the “Every Day We Lit” rapper’s EP 2 Get You Thru The Rain, Grizzley reportedly gifted Rock $10,000 in cash.

“Hey, man. I just pulled up on my geyser. and he came through man. Gave me new colognes and sh*t,” Rock said on Instagram with a Neiman Marcus bag full of cash. Pulling out some of the loot, he yelled, “This my brudda!”

“Yessir,” replied Grizzley. “That’s what we smell like.”

10 days before his death, the 30-year-old premiered a new track “Luv Me Again,” which followed his 12-track project Soundcloud Daze released on Jan. 28.

“Love you broski You was a real friend,” the “First Day Out” rapper wrote on Instagram following PnB’s murder. “I’ll never forget you [broken heart and crying emoji].”

Listen to Tee Grizzley on The Bootleg Kev Podcast above.