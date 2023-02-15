Tems, Burna Boy, And Rema To Headline 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema have been tapped to headline the 2023 edition of NBA All-Star Weekend. This year’s halftime show will be Afrobeats-themed with the Nigerian artists holding center stage with a medley of hits at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday (February 19).

Following the halftime performance, the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be honored for his achievements as the National Basketball Association’s new all-time scoring leader.

The NBA is also planning additional performances for the weekend, with Post Malone scheduled to hit the stage just before the All-Star Game’s tip-off. He’ll also handle player intros alongside Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel after the league’s first-ever in-arena All-Star Draft.

Additionally, GRAMMY award-nominated artist Jewel and Jully Black will lead the arena in a rendition of the United States and Canadian National Anthems, respectively, ahead of the star-studded matchup.

Post Malone for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game 2023 National Basketball Association

Elsewhere, during the packed weekend, The Bonner Family, an all-Black Utah choir, will perform the U.S. national anthem before the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game scheduled for Friday (February 17) at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Shadow Mountain Records group The Bonner Family is also set to perform the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice,” at the NBA HBCU Classic matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University on Saturday (Feb. 18) at 4 p.m. ET on TNT, ESPN2, and NBA TV.

As for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Ben Affleck—who is set to star in the upcoming basketball film Air—will introduce the teams on Friday (Feb. 17).

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off on Sunday (Feb. 19) at 8 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City live on TNT.