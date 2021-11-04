Tems Performs Intimate Tiny Desk (Home) Concert From Lagos, Nigeria

Tems continues her breakout year with a live performance of an array of records for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) concert series. The Nigerian R&B singer delivered the intimate showing from Lagos with live drums, guitar, keys, and bass.

Wearing a silky tangerine-toned two-piece set and matching printed headwrap, she began with “Found” from her latest released EP If Orange Was A Place, issued in September. Although she handled the small stage as the only vocalist, the official track features R&B singer Brent Faiyaz.

“Hi’ I’m Tems,” she said as she proudly introduced herself after the song ended.

Tems performs onstage during Day 1 of 2021 AfroPunk Atlanta at Atlantic Station Pinnacle on Sept. 25, 2021, in Atlanta.

The chandelier-lit set, decorated by floral arrangements, was brought to life by Tems’ distinct voice and vocal range as she continued with a performance of “Free Mind,” “Looku Looku,” and “Replay.” The 26-year-old artist closed her set with “Damages,” one of the songs that helped her crossover into United States audiences.

Wizkid’s Tems-assisted hit record “Essence” became one of 2021’s biggest breakout songs and the soundtrack of the summer, making chart history for both artists. She also joined Drake on Certified Lover Boy, one of the year’s highest-selling albums, for “Fountains,” beyond the aforementioned EP of her own. She is currently nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, among a handful of other nominations for “Essence.”

“After I healed, I let everything go and I started to live, I started to enjoy life. And this is what that EP is. It’s like a sequel. After healing comes life, comes fun, comes vibes, comes dancing,” Tems shared of If Orange Was A Place during a September interview with The Guardian.

Watch Tems perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) below: