Tems And Wizkid Top Billboard’s Year-End Afrobeats Charts For 2022

Tems and Wizkid have landed the top spots on Billboard‘s inaugural year-end charts for Afrobeats artists and songs, further establishing the pair as trailblazers within the genre. The Grammy Award-nominated songstress was listed at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Artists ranking, while she and Wizkid shared pole-position on the publication’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for their collaborative hit “Essence.”

In addition to “Essence,” Tems landed three more entries on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, including “Free Mind” (No. 4), “Higher” (No. 7), and “Found,” featuring Brent Faiyaz (No. 10). Falling behind her on the Afrobeats Artists chart is Burna Boy, who finished second after having 27 songs chart during 2022 alone, the most of any Afrobeat artist. Rounding out the Top 5 is CKay, Wizkid, and Asake.

According to Billboard, the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart launched April 2, 2022 and ranks the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the U.S., ranked by a weighted formula incorporating official streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers, as compiled by Luminate.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Tems performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Tems has been enjoying a breakout year, which saw the Nigerian-born singer/songwriter broadening her fanbase through solo hits in collaborations. Earlier this year, she topped the Billboard Hot 100 with her appearance on Future’s single “Wait for U” featuring Drake, while the aforementioned “Essence” was the first Nigerian song in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Global Music Performance.