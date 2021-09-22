Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour, ‘The Last Rose Petal’

Teyana Taylor’s era in music is coming to a close. The singer announced on social media that her farewell tour is coming to a city near you this November. She first announced her retirement in December 2020 when discussing her year-end Spotify numbers. The mother of two revealed that she was “feeling super [underappreciated] as [an] artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked.”

In the tour announcement, the “Rose In Harlem” singer wrote, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer.”

She continued, “Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….” The caption closed out with a withered rose.

The 12-city tour kicks off on Nov. 5 in San Francisco and ends in Atlanta on Nov. 30. Presale tickets will go live tomorrow via the official tour website under the password: FAREWELL. Tickets for the general public will be on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Taylor did mention that more cities will be announced, but didn’t specify when.