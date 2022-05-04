Teyana Taylor Announces Final Run Of Farewell Tour, ‘The Last Rose Petal 2’

Following the sold-out 2021 run of her retirement tour, Teyana Taylor returns for The Last Rose Petal 2. The final leg of her farewell tour begins this August in Los Angeles. The national sector of the tour will end later that month in Boston. The tour officially concludes with a brief European run in early September.

“I kept my promise… I told you I would come back for you #TLRP2 is here! Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls….” the “Rose In Harlem” singer wrote on Instagram.

She added, “P.S. make sure y’all get y’all tickets early cause I don’t wanna hear y’all as*es complaining about sh*t being sold out! If you don’t see your city up there that means I already did your city &/or even an encore on #TLRP1 !! So TLRP2 is for all the cities that I did not get to hit during part 1. However If you see a city on part 2 that I already did in part 1 those cites are getting encores because the venues was not big enough to hold the amount of people that showed up.”

Presale tickets are now available with the password: FAREWELL. General tickets will be on sale this Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also catch the songbird at Something In The Water on Sunday, June 19.

See the full dates and locations for The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour below.

Wed Aug 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Aug 4 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Aug 6 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas

Mon Aug 8 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Aug 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Aug 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat Aug 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tue Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Aug 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Aug 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Sun Sep 4 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

Tue Sep 6 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

Thu Sep 8 – Paris, France – Bataclan

Teyana first announced her retirement from music in December 2020. She explained, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”