Teyana Taylor Tapped As Summer Walker’s Performance Coach For Upcoming Concert

Summer Walker has been catching strays about her performances for some years. Ahead of her upcoming one night only concert in Atlanta, the SOFT LIFE songbird has enlisted the help of Teyana Taylor as a performance coach and creative director.

“It’s time to PULL UP [Summer Walker],” wrote Taylor underneath the Instagram reveal of their new partnership. “I’m soooooo proud & excited for you. Thank you for trusting & knowing that you are in good hands with @theauntiesinc. This will be a night to remember love… #SpikeTey #creativedirector #poweredbytheaunties.”

The 27-year-old singer added, “I’ve been working so hard with [Teyana Taylor] to get ready for the one night only june 1 show in Atlanta. I’m so excited #keepthatsameenergy“

As part of her CLEAR Series, Walker will take the stage at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre with a live orchestra as she performs her new EP, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE, for the first time. On June 1, she will cycle through fan-favorite deep cuts and other hits from her repertoire. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 26) at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans are excited to see Taylor and Walker join forces after the retired Harlem phenom revealed her creative director talents for Latto’s Coachella set in April.

Television executive Jasmyn Lawson tweeted, “Wow, Teyana should have an unscripted show where we follow her coaching different artists and giving them creative direction.” Freelance copywriter Mikeisha Dache chimed in, “I love Teyana Taylor as a creative director for the girls + I love this even more for Summer + how it may help w/ her social anxiety + relationship w/ performing live. Even IF Summer doesn’t want to move around the stage choreography designed around her at the mic? Perfect.”

Taylor, who recently starred in A Thousand And One and White Men Can’t Jump, is cementing her legacy beyond being a front-facing music artist. She has also been tapped to headline the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture this July.