Teyana Taylor Wins Season 7 Of ‘The Masked Singer’

On the Season 7 finale of The Masked Singer, Teyana Taylor was unveiled as the Firefly and took home the crown.

Throughout the season, the singer won over the affection of the judges with her renditions of classic hits including Usher’s “Bad Girl,” Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without You,” and Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody.”

Taylor shared that she agreed to partake in the mysterious singing competition because she wanted to perform without the pressure of fame adding to her retirement from music this year. “I was like, this would be something really nice to do and just be able to sing again,” she explained. “It would be fun again and there’s no judgement. Nobody knows who’s behind the mask. You just get to sing your heart out.”

Joining the KTSE singer this season as musical contestants were En Vogue as Queen Cobras, Shaggy as Space Bunny, and Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy.

Taylor will embark on the final leg of her farewell tour, The Last Rose Petal 2…, later this year and took the stage this past Sunday (May 15) at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, alongside Diddy and her daughter, Junie, for a special nostalgic-ridden performance of his 1997 collaboration “Mo Money, Mo Problems” with The Notorious B.I.G.

Watch Taylor’s full reveal below.



