The Cool Kids Release ‘Before Sh*t Got Weird’ Album

Veteran Chicago rap duo The Cool Kids are back with a new project titled Before Sh*t Got Weird, which finds Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish teaming up and recapturing the magic that made them one of the definitive acts of the blog era. The first of three “episodes” that make up their triple album, billed as the first in history, Before Sh*t Got Weird is an expansive LP, running 21 tracks in length, with features from JID, Guapdad 4000, Key!, Larry June, 6lack, Chance The Rapper, and more.

Opening with the intro track “In The Mix,” Before Sh*t Got Weird gets off to a hot start, with a succession of quality fare that’s sustained throughout. Joints like “Scam Likely,” the Larry June-assisted “All or Nothing,” and the hazy number “Riding Clean” help account for the album’s replay value, while posse cuts like “LIGHTWERK” and “TRIUMPH Pt. 2” round out the tracklist, with the latter including a cameo from fellow blog era veterans Pac Div.

Before Sh*t Got Weird is a precursor to the second and third “episodes” in the trilogy: That’s A Baby Oil Staircase from Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks’ Chillout, both of which are slated to drop on March 23.