The Game Takes Aim At Eminem In 10-Minute Diss Song, “The Black Slim Shady”

The Game released his new studio album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind on (Aug. 12). The robust double-album sits at 31 tracks and marks the rapper’s 10th studio album. One song on the album that has caught listeners’ attention is the track titled “The Black Slim Shady.” In a span of over 10 minutes, The Game disses rap legend Eminem and disputes Em’s standing as a self-proclaimed “Rap God,” while mimicking various flows he’s used over the years. Produced by Hitboy, the song begins with a brief skit in which Matthew, the younger brother from Eminem’s 2000 single “Stan,” prepares to pick up The Game for his last Uber trip of the night.

The song then shifts into a lengthy assault on Eminem’s legacy, with The Game hitting below the belt on various occasions. From accusing Eminem of wanting to be Black and participating in cultural appropriation, to mentioning the rapper’s daughter, Hailie Jade, The Game holds no punches in his attack. Recounting his estranged relationship with Dr. Dre, who he raps about killing, and his tenure with 50 Cent and G-Unit, The Game leaves no stone unturned in his latest attempt to provoke Eminem into issuing a response.

“Black Slim Shady” is the latest instance in which The Game has publicly dissed Eminem. The rapper has expressed his belief of being he’s a superior lyricist to Em and partially blames him for his unceremonious ouster from Shady and Aftermath Entertainment. During his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, The Game openly challenged Eminem to a Verzuz battle, an offer he’s presented to the veteran on several occasions since.

Eminem has yet to respond to the diss track or any of The Game’s previous comments. He recently released Curtain Call 2, his second greatest hits collection, which includes the previously unreleased song “Is This Love (’09),” featuring 50 Cent.

Listen to “The Black Slim Shady” below.