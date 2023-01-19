The Game Gives Flowers To 50 Cent And Dr. Dre On ‘The Documentary’ Anniversary

Dr. Dre introduces Inductee Eminem onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ; Recording artist The Game attends the radio broadcast center during the 2016 BET Experience at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live on June 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. ; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The Game recently celebrated 18 years of his debut album The Documentary and gave out some flowers to those who helped bring it together. The 43-year-old shouted out 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and a few other people who were instrumental in his career taking off from that point.

“18 years ago today… A hip hop classic was born,” the Compton, Calif. rapper wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Jan. 18). “All I wanted to do was tell my story & make sure my son would never live the life I did. @snoopdogg passed me the torch, @bustarhymes kept me focused… @drdre laid the foundation and @50cent helped put the puzzle together.”

The Drillmatic – Heart Vs. Mind rapper was aligned with Fif and G-Unit in the midst of their prime during the early 2000s. Coming from the west coast, he was also under the tutelage of the Aftermath Entertainment CEO which contributed to his early success, namely The Documentary debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and being RIAA certified Double Platinum within two months of its release.

The Documentary included hits such as “Hate It Or Love It” and “How We Do” and features from Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Nate Dogg, Faith Evans, and more.

It is especially refreshing to see The Game being positive toward 50 Cent and Dr. Dre, as their relationships have been strained over the years. He has had negative comments to say about the Power executive producer, and took offense to not being invited to perform at Super Bowl LVI, which featured Dre, Mary. J Blige, Marshall Mathers, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

“We, on the West Coast, are the only motherfu**ers who have this crab-in-a-barrel mentality, where we wanna keep ni**as down […] L.A., L.A., L.A. all around the Super Bowl, and I didn’t get the call,” he told I Am Athlete podcast back in June 2022.