The Game Declares Himself “The Best Rapper Alive”

Ahead of the release of The Game’s new album, Drillmatic, his long-anticipated followup to 2019’s Born 2 Rap, the Compton-bred rapper asserts himself to be “the best rapper alive.”

On Wednesday (May 18), he took to Instagram to reflect on the current state of Hip-Hop and also declared his forthcoming LP to be the “best album of 2022” while showing love to Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, and more.

The “Hate It Or Love It” rapper wrote, “I know my album gone be the best album of 2022 cause the energy feels like I just signed my deal. You’ve never heard me rap like this, I promise you. So far on the level of great projects this year in my genre, I loved @kingpush’s project & @kendricklamar’s art is always more than appreciated and is still in the process of being broken down this very minute. Both @denzelcurryph & @vincestaples had albums I never knew I needed….”

The Game continued, “@getbenny & @whoisconway’s solo projects made me feel like REAL RAP will always be supreme. #Drillmatic though…. I can honestly say nothing rap related will be able to stand next to this in 2022. When it drops, I promise you that if you put your ear to it you will then understand why I’m the best rapper alive. My controversy has always stepped on my greatness, but that’s all about to change. This album has a strong hold on being the best album of my career. It’s just different…”

He reflected on humbler times when writing “I Don’t Need Your Love” from The Documentary in a U-Haul to the present day, writing rhymes for this new project in his G-Wagon. Before concluding, Game teased the album’s arrival in “less than 30 days.” The declaration also comes weeks after GQ called Future “the best rapper alive” in its May 2022 cover story.