The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace.

The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in a montage, along with a recap of their stacked discography.

The album’s titular track is a remake featuring Beyoncé that was admittedly years in the making. The brothers opted to recreate their classic record due to its swoon-worthy nature. “I think every woman in there probably turned into [melted] chocolate,” teased Ernie Isley when speaking on women’s reactions to their live performance of it.

The modern rendition peaked No. 10 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, making it The Isley Brothers’ first top 10 hit in over two decades since “Contagious” peaked at No. 1 in September 2001. The original version of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” appeared on the group’s 1975 Platinum album, The Heat Is On, which peaked at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Black Albums and Pop Albums charts.

Listen to the crooners’ duet with Beyoncé below.