The LOX And Dipset Will Battle For New York Street Rap Crown In ‘Verzuz’ Matchup

Hip-hop’s finest The LOX and Dipset are going head-to-head for the next Verzuz matchup. The battle, which was announced today (July 14), will be streamed live on Triller, Verzuz‘s official Instagram account, and FITE, is set to go down live from Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and will be sponsored by Ciroc.

This particular Verzuz is set to be one for the ages, as it could finally settle the longstanding debate of which crew had the more dominant run during their respective peak years of the late ’90s throughout the aughts.

Comprised of members Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, The LOX unleashed their solo debut, Money, Power, Respect, on Bad Boy Records in 1998 before moving on to Ruff Ryders and doubling down with their acclaimed sophomore offering, We Are the Streets, two years later. In addition to their group albums, each member has also dropped strong solo efforts, including Kiss Tha Game Goodbye and Kiss of Death by Jadakiss, Styles P’s statement-making Gangster and a Gentleman, and Sheek’s After Taxes, which completed the trifecta.

Dipset, led by Cam’ron, with Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey rounding out the group’s core lineup, had one of the more memorable reigns in the history of New York street rap, releasing classic solo efforts, group albums, and compilations, including Cam’ron’s Confessions of Fire, Come Home With Me, and Purple Haze; Jones’ Harlem: Diary of a Summer and Hustler’s P.O.M.E.; Santana’s From Me 2 U and What The Game’s Been Missing; as well as their seminal debut as a group, 2003’s Diplomatic Immunity.

And when you add in each crew’s lengthy list of guest appearances and mixtape catalogs, the fireworks fans can expect when The LOX and Dipset touch the Madison Square Garden stage are sure to be explosive, to say the least, making for what has the potential to be a pivotal moment in modern hip-hop history.