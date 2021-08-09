The LOX Receive The Keys To The City Of Yonkers Following Epic ‘Verzuz’ Win

The LOX have been earning major props in the wake of their dominant Verzuz showing against Dipset last week, winning the hearts of hip-hop fans worldwide. Now, the trio is being granted the keys to their hometown of Yonkers, New York.

The event, which went down this past Friday (Aug. 6), was the culmination of decades worth of representation of and duty toward the city of Yonkers, which The LOX helped put on the map after releasing their debut album, Money, Power & Respect, more than two decades ago. Styles P celebrated the news of receiving the keys via social media, thanking Yonkers mayor Mike Spano and the city as a whole for their recognition.

“@cityofyonkers @mayormikespano we are honored, humbled and appreciative to have the keys to the city,” shared Styles on Instagram. “@sheeklouch @jadakiss @juicesforlife @farmacyforlife and myself will keep in mind and always remember the people are the true keys to the city! We will do what’s necessary to make it a healthier, safer, vibrant city for those coming after us…and will push to make it happen in other cities as well.”

The Ghost also added an additional video to commemorate the occasion, adding, “We just want to say thank you,” he said. “Love is love. To the people of Yonkers, the mayor of Yonkers, we will be receiving the key to the city. Super dope, love is love.”

He also made it clear that he and his crewmates’ efforts are far from done, as they plan on doing more for the residents of Yonkers in the present and future. “Even doper than that, we’re opening up a revised third park, a third workout station in Yonkers for people, kids, grown ups, women and children to have family activities and keep focusing on your health,” said the A Gangster and a Gentleman rapper.

In the wake of their historic Verzuz matchup, Sheek Louch, revealed the advice Diddy, who signed the group to their first record deal, gave him, Jada, and Styles ahead of their epic showdown. “Make our city a better place to live—it’s an easier way for the kids,” recalled Sheek. “You don’t have to get a felony, get in trouble. Just work out and be healthy, and try to go the right way. That’s what we’re here for. Yonkers strong!”

The LOX’s key ceremony coincided with the unveiling of new fitness equipment and a renovated park in their stomping grounds, a reminder that the trio is truly for the streets.